All The Items On Sale At Ye and Drake’s Gig For ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert Merch

You can enjoy the stuff available from the concert when Kanye West and Drake finally reunited by cherishing the merch available from the concert.

Last night’s Free Larry Hoover performance was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and its many channels, and it will be available to rewatch in its entirety on Prime Video.

At the Free Larry Hoover benefit performance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Ye and Drake reunited on stage. It was held to raise awareness for Hoover, who is now incarcerated.

Of course, not everyone was able to attend the concert, but if you want to commemorate the event or simply support the cause, Balenciaga-designed merchandise is now available for purchase on Amazon.

What Larry Hoover merch is available for free?

There are six pieces of merch available from the concert, each with the branding “Free Hoover” prominently displayed on them. They’re all available for purchase right now on Amazon.

The garments are “engineered by Balenciaga,” implying that they are continuing their relationship with West. Balenciaga also designed the merchandise for Ye’s most recent album, Donda.

Here is a list of all the stuff available for the Free Larry Hoover concert:

Free Hoover Hoodie is a heavyweight fleece that costs $200. “Free Hoover” is inscribed in white lettering on the back of the powder blue hoodie. It comes in two sizes: medium large and extra big.

The Free Hoover Jumpsuit can be purchased for $360. It has a hood, and the text is inscribed in white on the powder blue clothing on the back. There’s a hood, and it comes in medium, big, and extra large sizes.

The Free Hoover Long Tee costs $100 and comes in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large. It also has no design on the front and “Free Hoover” emblazoned across the back in large white letters.

The Free Hoover Denim jeans, which cost $400, are the most costly item. They’re characterized as “vintage repurposed,” and the styles appear to be varied. In black letters, the phrase “Free Hoover” is scrawled down the leg. The following sizes are available: 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, and 38.

For $160, you can get a free Hoover Baseball Tee. The powder blue 14oz fleece shirt has a. This is a condensed version of the information.