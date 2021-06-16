All the Famous Faces Looking for Love in ‘The Celebrity Dating Game.’

The Celebrity Dating Game, (formerly The Dating Game, ) is a classic game show with a star-studded twist that is making a comeback to television. The Celebrity Dating Game premieres tonight on ABC with a new set of hosts, some single celebrities, and dozens of contestants hoping to impress them. Zooey Deschanel of

New Girl and Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will host the new version of the game show. This season features an impressive lineup of celebrities from the worlds of music, sports, comedy, movies, and reality television. Which celebrities are participating?

Hannah Brown will question three singletons in the first episode, which will air on June 14, in the hopes of securing a date with the reality star. Hannah is no stranger to reality television, having appeared in The Bachelorette in 2019 and winning Dancing with the Stars in the same year. In tonight’s episode, comedian Nicole Byer is the second person looking for love. Because she hosts the popular podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, the Wipeout host may already have her first question prepared for the contestants.