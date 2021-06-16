All the Famous Faces Looking for Love in ‘The Celebrity Dating Game.’

The Celebrity Dating Game, (formerly The Dating Game, ) is a classic game show with a star-studded twist that is making a comeback to television. The Celebrity Dating Game premieres tonight on ABC with a new set of hosts, some single celebrities, and dozens of contestants hoping to impress them. Zooey Deschanel of
New Girl and Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will host the new version of the game show. This season features an impressive lineup of celebrities from the worlds of music, sports, comedy, movies, and reality television. Which celebrities are participating?