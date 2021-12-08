All the DC spinoff series are coming to HBO Max, starting with ‘Peacemaker’ and now with ‘Penguin.’

DC Comics could have a banner year in 2022, with a slew of big blockbusters and thrilling TV shows on the way.

Colin Farrell is the latest Hollywood talent to sign up for his own DC TV show, reprising his role as Penguin in the next Batman film, which will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Rivals Marvel debuted its MCU Disney+ TV episodes in 2021, and now DC is scheduled to follow suit with a handful of programs set to debut in early 2022. To premiere their shows on HBO Max, DC has enlisted some big-name performers and fantastic behind-the-scenes talent.

Here are all of the confirmed DC series and spinoffs, as well as everything we know about them.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker, starring John Cena and produced by James Gunn, is the only show with a known release date at this time. After reuniting after working on The Suicide Squad, the two explained to The Washington Newsday how the film was born out of lockdown.

“I needed something to take my mind off being in quarantine,” Gunn admits when asked why he wrote the series. Gunn revealed that he pitched the show on August 5, 2020, and that he wrote and shot everything before The Suicide Squad hit theaters on August 5, 2021.

John Cena partners up with Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland for the Peacemaker series, as foreshadowed by The Suicide Squad post-credits scene.

The first season will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13, 2022, with the first three episodes premiering on that date. The next five episodes will be released one at a time, once a week.

Gotham Police Department

One of two planned spin-off programs from the upcoming The Batman film is Gotham PD. The showrunner for the TV show that would focus on the police force in Batman’s birthplace, Gotham City, has been identified as Joe Barton.

There isn’t much information about the series yet, including if Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) from The Batman will appear, but Barton did say on Twitter that it will be “quite different” from the FOX series Gotham, which focused on similar characters for five seasons.

Quite unique.

Detectives for Dead Boys Another show based on characters, Dead Boy Detectives, is in the works.