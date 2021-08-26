All the Contestants Who Made It Through the Third Quarter-Final on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent 2021 have concluded, with the first semi-final scheduled for September 1. The final seven artists, who will join the 14 who have already advanced to the semi-finals, were announced last night (August 25).

Overnight, the audience had been voting for their favorite performances, with singers, dancing troupes, magicians, and innovative acrobatics topping the list. Storm Large, the winner of the Wild Card public vote earlier this month, was also in the third quarter-final, but was her performance good enough to get her a position in the semi-finals next week? This page has a complete list of all participants who advanced to the third quarter-final.

All of the contestants who advanced to the ‘AGT’ Quarter-Finals

Terry Crews, the show’s host, introduced the three acts competing for the Instant Save Vote.

Voice artist Michael Winslow, vocalist Storm Large, and unicycling act Unicircle Flow all had a chance to go to the semi-finals, and the audience had the final say.

After 30 minutes, Winslow has clinched his place in the semis by receiving 40% of the Instant Save Vote.

Overnight, Winslow joined the five other artists who garnered the most public votes, but Unicircle Flow and Storm Large’s quest is far from over.

The following five acts have qualified for the semi-finals:

Rialcris

Rialcris, a Colombian trio, astonished the judges and the audience with their amazing hand-balancing routine.

Kyle, Lea

Lea Kyle, Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act, wowed the judges and the live audience with her mind-blowing quick-change routine.

Chapkidz

During the quarter-finals, dance company ChapKidz put on an astounding show, even managing to spell out the AGT letters with their bodies as part of the routine.

The judges gave the ensemble, which consisted of 12- to 18-year-olds, a standing ovation.

Brooke Simpson is a model and actress.

Brooke Simpson, a singer, was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.