All the Celebrities in Italy Ahead of This Year’s Venice Film Festival 2021

This week marks the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

The President of the Jury has been named as Bong Joon-Ho, the filmmaker of Parasite.

It’s the first time a South Korean has been chosen as the festival’s top jury member.

Following the cancellation of last year’s festival due to COVID-19, several celebrities have already arrived in Venice.

The celebrations began with a three-day event held in advance of the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda presentation, with many of guests in attendance also expected to attend the film festival.

During their Italian vacation, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, have been showing off their love in public, including attending this week’s fashion show alongside Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

On August 31, the couple was pictured attending a film festival.

Ciara, Doja Cat, and Normani were among the many musicians who attended the fashion presentation in the floating city.

Jennifer Hudson, who stars in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, performed her own version of the opera classic “Nessun Dorma” on the runway.

