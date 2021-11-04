All The Big Names Voicing Characters on Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season 5 Voice Cast

Big Mouth Season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 5th, with more teen angst and shenanigans.

Nick, Andrew, Jessi, and Missy are all back at Bridgeton Middle School for a season filled with romantic love triangles, embarrassing moments, and musical performances. In Season 5, love bugs and hate worms are expected to cause problems for the teenagers, as they team up with their hormone monsters to help them navigate puberty.

In Season 5, the cast list for Big Mouth appears to be bigger than ever, so let’s take a look at who’s new and who’s returning.

Big Mouth Season 5 introduces new characters and voice talents.

Some of the new characters, as well as the actors providing their voices to the roles, were unveiled on the official Big Mouth social media channels.

Pamela Adlon, who has appeared on Recess, Californication, and King of the Hill, will play Sonya the Lovebug, while Brandon Kyle Goodman, who is also a writer on Big Mouth, will play Walter the Lovebug.

Rochelle the Hate Worm will be voiced by actress and musician Keke Palmer (Hustlers).

Expect to hear some big-name guest stars throughout the season, but Netflix has held this information close to their chest ahead of the series’ premiere.

Big Mouth Season 5’s returning characters

The majority of the cast regulars are returning to voice their characters, however there is one noticeable change that occurred in Season 4.

Jenny Slate, who formerly played Missy, an African American character, has left the program. Ayo Edebiri is now Missy’s voice (Dickinson).

Nick Kroll, the series’ co-creator, returns to voice numerous prominent characters, including Nick Birch, a middle school kid. Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, and Lola are some of his other characters.

Nick’s best friend Andrew Glouberman, as well as the occasional side character, is voiced by John Mulaney. Jessi Klein plays Jessi Glaser, as well as a variety of smaller characters.

Maya Rudolph, who won her second Primetime Emmy in September for her role as Connie the Hormone Monster on Big Mouth, is also back. Nick’s mother, as well as the ghosts of Elizabeth Taylor and Whitney Houston, are all voiced by Rudolph.

Andrew Rannells reprises his role as Matthew MacDell, Jason Mantzoukas reprises his role as Jay Bilzerian, and Fred Armisen reprises his role as Nick’s. This is a condensed version of the information.