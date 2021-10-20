All of the ‘The Voice’ Season 21 contestants who advanced to the Knockouts.

After two weeks of intense Battles, Season 21 of The Voice has reached the Knockouts round. Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton, the coaches, have had to make some difficult choices, and several fan favorites have already been eliminated.

Each of the mentors has eight acts left in the NBC show at this point. Six of them won their Battles against a teammate, one of which they kept in their roster after losing their Battle, and one of which they took from another team after losing their Battle.

By the end of the Knockouts, there will be 32 acts remaining in total, which will be reduced to a final 16 by the end of the Knockouts. The following is a list of The Voice Season 21 contestants who have progressed this far.

Team Ariana Grande is made up of all the competitors who made it through the Battles on The Voice 2021.

Katie Rae triumphed against Bella DeNapoli in their duel.

Defeat Chavon Rodgers with David Vogel.

Defeat Hailey Mia with Raquel Trinidad.

Vaughn Mugol – Katherine Ann Mohler

Defeat Sophia Bromberg with Jim and Sasha Allen

Beat KCK3 by Ryleigh Plank

Manny Keith was kidnapped from Blake Shelton after Wendy Moten beat him.

After losing to Katie Rae, Bella DeNapoli was saved.

Team John Legend is an American singer and songwriter. KJ Jennings is beaten by Samuel Harness. Defeat Samara Brown with BrittanyBree Vacanti, Joshua – Keilah Grace, Joshua Vacanti, Joshua Vacanti, Joshua Vacanti, Joshua Vac Shadale – Janora Brown, Sabrina Dias, Sabrina Dias, Sabrina Dias, Sabrina Dias, Sabrina Dias, Sabrina Dias, Winningham, Paris – Jonathan Mouton, Jonathan Mouton, Jonathan Mouton, Jonathan Mouton, Jonathan Mou Kelly Clarkson’s Jershika Maple was stolen after she lost against Jeremy Rosado. After losing to BrittanyBreeTeam, Samara Brown was saved. Kelly Clarkson is an American singer-songwriter. Kinsey Rose vs. Girl Named Tom Jershika Maple is beaten by Jeremy Rosado. Carolina Alonso was defeated by Xavier Cornell. Defeat Wyatt Michael – Holly Forbes Gymani – Victory vs Aaron Hines Parker McKay – The Cunningham Sisters Ariana Grande’s Hailey Mia was kidnapped after she lost to Raquel Trinidad. After losing to Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose is rescued. Team Blake Shelton is a country music singer. Beat The Joy Reunion by Peedy Chavis Defeat Lana Scott with Hailey Green. Tommy Edwards was defeated by Libianca. Defeat Clint Sherman with Carson Peters. Manny Keith is beaten by Wendy Moten. Defeat Kaitlyn Velez with Berritt Haynes. After losing to Paris Winningham, Jonathan Mouton was kidnapped from John Legend. After losing to Hailey Green, Lana Scott was saved. Season 21 of The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.