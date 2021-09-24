All of the songs from the Broadway version of “Dear Evan Hansen” were cut from the film.

Ben Platt has returned to the titular character in the film adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. After its Broadway debut in 2016, the musical received six Tony Awards from nine nominations, demonstrating its enduring popularity.

However, according to critics, the film adaptation has not fared as well, with a 37 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Despite this, the music of Dear Evan Hansen, which has enthralled fans for years, is a big part of the show’s appeal.

The music is still present in the new film, with Platt providing great vocals once again.

However, as the soundtrack album has shown, some tracks did not make it into the final version.

Which Songs From “Dear Evan Hansen” Have Been Removed?

On Friday (September 24), the movie’s soundtrack record was released, but there were several deletions as compared to the original Broadway performance.

The Broadway production is missing four songs, the first of which is Evan Hansen’s mother Heidi and Cynthia, Zoe, and Connor’s mother’s rendition of “Anybody Have a Map.”

“Disappear,” sung by several cast members, and “To Break in a Glove,” performed by Connor’s father Larry and Evan in the second act, are both absent.

Finally, the song “Good for You” isn’t included. It’s a quartet sung while Evan ponders his poor choices following Connor’s death.

While several songs have been removed, others have been added, including Amandla Stenberg’s “The Anonymous Ones” and Colton Ryan’s “A Little Closer.”

Alana is played by Stenberg, and Connor is played by Ryan.

Some celebrities, as with many movie soundtracks, have done their own renditions of songs from the film, however these do not appear in the film.

Summer Walker and Sam Smith sing a cover of “You Will Be Found,” while SZA performs “The Anonymous Ones.” Carrie Underwood collaborates with Dan + Shay on the song “Only Us.”

On the soundtrack CD, FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s collaborator and brother, performs “A Little Closer,” while Tori Kelly sings “Waving Through The Window.”

The following is the complete track listing for the film’s soundtrack album:

