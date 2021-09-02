All of the semifinalists on ‘America’s Got Talent’ make it to the final.

This week, a variety of acts took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre for the first of two America’s Got Talent semifinals.

While waiting for the results, viewers were treated to performances from actor Ben Platt and alum Preacher Lawson, as well as 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita, aerialist Aidan Bryant, and comedienne Gina Brillon.

In total, 11 performers performed in the first semifinal, hoping to advance to the highly-anticipated final and win the $1 million prize.

Unfortunately, only five artists have been guaranteed a position in the grand final, which will take place on September 14th.

Everything you need to know about the first semifinal results show is available on this page.

Terry Crews introduced the three acts in sixth, seventh, and eighth place to open off the results program. These acts were at risk of being eliminated, but they also had a good possibility of making it to the final of America’s Got Talent.

Sofa Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act, Jimmie Herrod, was nominated for the Instant Save, along with Terry Crew’s Golden Buzzer act, World Taekwondo Demo. Team, and voice artist Michael Winslow.

The public voted on which of the three acts would go to the final, as vocalist Ben Platt delivered a spellbinding rendition of “You Will Be Found.”

Following Platt’s performance, the three performers that had received the most public votes overnight and thus guaranteed a spot in the finals were revealed. They are as follows:

Gina Brillon is a stand-up comedian.

The first performer to be announced as a finalist was Gina Brillon.

The funny comedienne fell into tears when her name was called, unable to believe the outcome.

Aidan Bryant is an acrobat.

Aidan Bryant’s semifinal performance wowed the judges and the audience, earning him the title of “one to beat” from Simon.

Dustin Tavella is a magician.

Dustin Tavella, a magician, astonished the audience with his passionate performance.

Dustin Tavella, a magician, astonished the audience with his passionate performance.

Simon was correct in his assumption that Dustin would make it to the America's Got Talent finals.