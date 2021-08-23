All of the music from the Hulu show’s soundtrack and theme song can be found here.

The music of Nine Perfect Strangers is now available on Hulu, and it captivates viewers and helps them relax in the tranquil surroundings of the fictional Tranquillum House.

Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Shannon star as some of the guests hoping to rehabilitate themselves at a health and wellness resort led by Nicole Kidman’s mysterious host Masha.

Liane Moriarty wrote Nine Perfect Strangers, which was adapted for television by David E. Kelley, who also wrote Big Little Lies. Nine Perfect Strangers has a catchy theme tune and a superb mix of earworms on the soundtrack, just like the blockbuster HBO show.

Here’s a list of every song included in Nine Perfect Strangers thus far…

Theme song for Nine Perfect Strangers

The show’s theme tune is based on the delicate tones of the band Unloved and their song “Strange Effect.” Raven Violet is also listed as a featured artist on the song.

The song fits in wonderfully with the kaleidoscopic and psychedelic imagery that play over the opening credits, and the term “Strange Effect” is a great way to describe the mysteries that are emerging inside Tranquillum House.

Unloved is a Los Angeles-based music trio who released their single “Strange Effect” in 2020. Their music has also been included on BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Episode 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers has songs.

The episode begins with Peggy Lee’s “It’s a Good Day” playing as the nine emotionally broken strangers make their way to the health retreat. While driving to Tranquillum House, Frances Welty (McCarthy) sings along to the radio.

While shopping at a petrol station, Lars Lee (Luke Evans) and Carmel Schneider (Regina Hall) listen to Roy Orbison’s “Problem Child” on the radio.

In Episode 1, Gladys Knight & The Pips perform “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” a song by Gladys Knight & The Pips.

Episode 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers has songs.

Masha runs to the song “Carnival of the Animals: Aquarium” by Yakov Zak, Emil Gilels, Karl Eliasberg, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, and Daniel Shafran in Episode 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The well-timed track that follows the breakfast montage is Jimmie Davis’ “You Are My Sunshine.” This is a condensed version of the information.