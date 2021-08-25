All of the main characters from Season 10 of ‘American Horror Story,’ as well as where you’ve seen them before.

After a two-year hiatus, American Horror Story returns to FX with Double Feature, a double bill of horrific tales. The first half of the season is titled Red Tide, and it depicts something fishy at sea.

A handful of famous personalities that sat out the previous season have returned for this season. The return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as long-time show performers Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Finn Wittrock, is particularly thrilling for fans.

This is the whole primary cast of Red Tide.

Meet the cast of the first season of American Horror Story. Tuberculosis – Sarah Paulson Karen

The full circumstances of Tuberculosis Karen (TB Karen) are unknown, but Paulson described her to Entertainment Weekly as having “some difficulties.”

Sarah Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story so far, with the exception of 1984, as well as other Ryan Murphy shows such as Ratched and American Crime Story Seasons 1 and 3 (for which she received an Emmy). Mrs. America, Ocean’s Eight, and Bird Box are among her other film credits.

Austin Sommers – Evan Peters

Evan Peters, who has recently been in WandaVision and Mare of Easttown, is on his ninth season of AHS, having skipped 1984 like Paulson. He is also well-known for his roles as Quicksilver in the last three X-Men films.

We don’t know much about Austin, like most of the new series’ characters, but Peters called him as “fun” in a Gold Derby interview. “Irrational. Terrifying.” According to the trailer, he’s formed a nefarious alliance with Frances Conroy’s character.

Doris Gardner – Lily Rabe

This is Lily Rabe’s ninth appearance in the AHS series (she skipped Cult). She has appeared in HBO’s The Undoing and Amazon’s The Underground Railroad since her debut in 1984. In addition to Vice, Tell Me Your Secrets, and The Whispers, the Tony-nominated actor has been in Vice, Tell Me Your Secrets, and The Whispers.

“The person I’m playing on this season is nothing like anyone I’ve played on the show before,” she stated in a Collider interview of her character. Her character’s pregnancy has also been disclosed in footage from the beginning.

Harry Gardner – Finn Wittrock

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emmy nominee Finn Wittrock confirmed that he will play the male lead in the new film. This is a condensed version of the information.