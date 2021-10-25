All of the magazine covers shown in the post-credit scene of ‘The French Dispatch.’

The French Dispatch is now playing in theaters, and fans will be treated to a visual extravaganza unlike any other.

Wes Anderson’s tenth film is a love letter to France and journalists, starring a group of American writers who work for a French magazine. The French Dispatch is divided into four portions, each of which is stylised as written articles for a fake magazine issue.

Each story has dedicated eye-catching artwork to simulate a magazine cover, inspired by The New Yorker. They appear at the end of the credits, recapping the events of each narrative that the audience has just watched. Here’s a breakdown of each of the magazine covers, as well as the tales behind them.

The Reporter on Cycling

Owen Wilson cycles across the town of Ennui in Herbsaint Sazerac’s The Cycling Reporter, the shortest story in The French Dispatch. He looks at the “menagerie of rodents and scavengers” as he recounts the gritty aspect of the French town. Wilson is energetic on his bike, wearing his beret, and standing in front of the diverse Ennui settings on the vivid yellow cover.

The Masterpiece in Concrete

The Concrete Masterpiece by J.K.L. Berensen, narrated by Tilda Swinton, is the first cutaway article. She depicts the narrative of Moses Rosenthaler, a jailed artist who paints his muse and prison guard Simone while incarcerated. A fellow inmate and art collector, Adrien Brody, wants to profit from Moses’ talent, which causes issues for everyone.

The Concrete Masterpiece’s magazine cover depicts the artist at work, painting his spouse who is posing as his live model while other inmates look on. Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Henry Winkler are among the actors depicted on the cover, who include Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Henry Winkler.

Changes to a Manifesto

The purple cover of Lucinda Krementz’s Revisions to a Manifesto depicts a revolution in progress, with Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, and Timothée Chalamet triumphantly standing on a pile of chairs and globes.

McDormand’s persona Krementz is on the scene to film the events, but he can’t help but become embroiled in the student uprising. Christoph Waltz, an Oscar winner, features in the poster’s background, with Guillaume Gallienne, Cecile de France, and other European performers. This is a condensed version of the information.