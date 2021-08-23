All of The Everly Brothers’ Top 10 Hits in the United States.

Don Everly, the last surviving member of the Everly Brothers, died this past weekend at the age of 84.

The Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel are all said to have been influenced by the band that combined rock and country music.

During their prime in the 1950s and 1960s, the duo had enormous international success. After a tumultuous on-stage breakup in 1973, they reunited 10 years later. Don and Phil Everly attempted separate careers but were never able to achieve the same heights as the group.

The Everly Brothers’ 15 tracks that charted in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States are listed below.

Number 2 – 1957 – ‘Bye Bye Love’

The Everly Brothers’ first huge success became one of the duo’s most popular songs. The Beatles, George Harrison solo, Ray Charles, and Simon & Garfunkel all covered Felice and Boudleaux Bryant’s song “Bye Bye Love.”

‘Wake Up Little Susie’ is a song about a little girl who needs to be woken – 1957 – Number 1

“Wake Up Little Susie,” written by the Bryants, was another international smash for the brothers, reaching No. 1 in Canada, No. 3 in Australia, and No. 2 in the United Kingdom.

The song was included in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

‘All I Have to Do Is Dream,’ says the narrator. – 1958 – Number 1

This song, written by the Bryant husband-and-wife team but sung by the Everly Brothers, also reached the top of the charts in the United States.

Richard Chamberlain, Donny Osmond, Andy Gibb, and R.E.M. all covered “All I Have to Do Is Dream” later on. Cliff Richard, a British artist, teamed with the Everly Brothers on his rendition in 1994.

In Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, the song was ranked higher than “Wake Up Little Susie.”

Number 2 of ‘Bird Dog’ was published in 1958.

The song “Bird Dog” depicts the narrative of Johnny, who can be as sweet as a bird while simultaneously attempting to steal the singer’s lover as a dog.

It may not have topped the Billboard Hot 100, but it did spend six weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Chart.

Number 10 – 1958 – ‘Devoted to You’

