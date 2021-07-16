All of the Easter Eggs from the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ in the Reboot

HBO’s Gossip Girl Max follows a new generation of Upper East Side students who attend Constance Billard, the infamous elitist school. There’s no Blair (Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Chuck (Ed Westwick), Dan (Penn Badgley), or Nate (Chace Crawford) this time around, but the world of Gossip Girl hasn’t altered much in the last nine years. Instead of a blog website, Gossip Girl is still alive and well in the guise of instructor Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), who is now all over social media.

Meet the latest victims of Gossip Girl: Queen Bee Julien (Jordan Alexander) and her boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), Chuck Bass’s resurrected Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), and Blair Waldorf 2.0. Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), her skater lover Aki (Evan Mock), and Julien’s minions Luna (Zión Moreno) and Monet (all played by Emily Alyn Lind) (Savannah Smith).

Zoya (Whitney Peak) is Julien’s half-sister and the new girl at Constance Billard.

Thankfully, showrunner Joshua Safran, who worked on the original series as a writer and executive producer, has not shied away from the original series and has smartly interwoven references to the main series in everything from name drops to wardrobe and location. This website provides a comprehensive list of the reboot’s Easter Eggs.

The Reboot Episode 1— “Just Another Girl on the MTA” has all of the original “Gossip Girl” Easter eggs.

The first episode of Gossip Girl exposes viewers to the new world of the show.

Much of the drama is around Queen Bee Julien and her half-sister Zoya, who are channeling Serena van der Woodsen vibes (Jenny Humphries with less emo). The first episode’s full recap can be found here.

Those of us in our twenties might have been hesitant to accept the reboot version. We recall a time before and after the Gossip Girl era, and one thing is certain: Gossip Girl was a pop cultural reset in the early 2000s. You don’t have to be concerned; references to the original world of Gossip Girl were visible within the first few minutes.

Dan and Nate deserve special mention.

We receive our first mention to the original cast and a brief update on where Mr. Gossip Girl is at six minutes into the first episode. Dan Humphrey isn’t one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.