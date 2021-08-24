All of the acts competing in the third quarter-final of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The third quarter-final of America’s Got Talent airs on NBC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Only seven spaces remain in the semi-final lineup, with 12 artists showcasing their skills in the hopes of securing a spot.

On Tuesday, 12 performers will perform on the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in an attempt to wow the judges and viewers at home. While the judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, have the power to exclude artists from the stage if all four of them push their red buzzers, the public decides which five acts will advance to the final.

Three acts will be eliminated in the quarter-final results show, leaving only two sports. The destiny of one act will be decided by a live vote, while the judges will decide which act will go to the next round. All of the acts through the third quarter-final are listed on this website.

The Winner of the Wildcard

During the third America’s Got Talent quarter-final, the winner of the wildcard will be announced.

After Gigi Deluxe & Devon and Nightbirde withdrew from the competition, singer Matt Mauser, stand-up comedian Mike Goodwin, singer Storm Large, magician Patrick Kun, and singer and keyboardist Dylan Zangwill were called back to battle for a position in the quarter-finals.

The five artists performed live in early August, and the winner was decided by public vote, with the winner performing on Tuesday night.

Brooke Simpson is a model and actress.

With her rendition of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” Brooke Simpson, 30, scored four yeses.

Simpson has competed in talent shows before, finishing third in the 13th season of NBC’s The Voice. After all four judges, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton, turned around, she was on Team Miley Cyrus.

ChapKidz

Chapkidz, a dance troupe from California, astonished the judges with their stunning performance to a mash-up of Rosala tunes.

Kyle, Léa

Quick-change in France. This is a condensed version of the information.