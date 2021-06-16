All of the Actors in ‘Knives Out 2′ Have Joined Daniel Craig for the Sequel

Knives Out 2’s cast is quickly assembling into a veritable who’s who of Hollywood talent for this highly anticipated mystery.

More actors have signed up to star in the mystery sequel, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, a Southern gentleman.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, and a long list of other actors appeared in Knives Out. Let’s take a peek at the cast of Knives Out 2 to see who we may expect to see.

Who will appear in Knives Out 2?

The sequel is expected to be equally as star-studded as the first. The casting news kept pouring in May 2021, resulting in a massively amazing cast.

Dave Bautista was the first person to be revealed as a star in Knives Out 2. Bautista has established himself as a bankable action star, starring in a number of his own films as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Avengers, Blade Runner 2049, and Spectre alongside Craig.

The next actor to join the ensemble was Edward Norton, another (though fleeting) Marvel star. Janelle Mone, a musician and actor, was introduced the next day. Hidden Figures, Moonlight, and Harriet are just a few of her critically praised films.

When Kathryn Hahn was cast in the sequel, her year got even better. After the popularity of her performance in Wandavision, she’s had a fantastic start to the year. Hamilton star and Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom Jr. has been cast and will also be joined by fellow Oscar-nominee Kate Hudson.

The latest announcements revealed that Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) and Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) have also been cast.

Behind the camera, Rian Johnson is returning to write and direct the sequel, just as he did for Knives Out.

There’s been no announcement regarding what characters these actors will play or how they’ll fit into the story line yet. No one except for Craig has been announced to reprise their role from the first movie.

Production is set to begin on Knives Out 2 this summer in Greece and it will be released in 2022.

Is Knives Out 2 coming to Netflix?

While Lionsgate produced the original, the next two installments of Knives Out movies are coming to Netflix.

