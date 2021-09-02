All of Kanye West’s references to his marriage to Kim Kardashian on the album are referred to as “Donda.”

Kanye West’s latest album, Donda, has fans wondering if there are any references to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in it.

Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February after a six-and-a-half-year marriage with whom she has four children.

For repeated delays, the 44-year-old singer released his ninth studio album, titled after his late mother, last week.

These are all of the references to their relationship that he is thought to have made on the album.

Jail

West raps in the first line of the second tune, Jail, which includes Jay-Z: “Better that I change my number so you can’t explain.”

Page Six said that West had changed his phone number and was no longer in contact with his estranged wife after news of their divorce filing surfaced.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and stated, ‘You can contact me through my security,’” a source told the outlet in March.

Off the beaten path

“We off the grid, grid, grid / This for my kid, kid, kid / For when my kid kid kids have kids / Everything we did for the crib,” West raps in the chorus of Off The Grid.

This could be an allusion to his move to Wyoming in 2019 after purchasing a ranch there.

The estate is said to be situated on about 1,400 acres near Cody, Wyoming, roughly 75 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

West had visited Wyoming with his family, and Kardashian had said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, “We love Wyoming, it’s always been such a great area.”

“My husband recently purchased a ranch there, and his ambition and vision are to relocate there.”

In a September 2019 interview with West for Vogue Arabia, Kardashian stated that she sees herself and her family living in Wyoming in ten years.

“I’m already living in those ten years in my head. I imagine us living on a ranch in Wyoming and visiting Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles on occasion,” she remarked.

West was photographed looking at schools in the state, according to a source, in the same month.

instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CCCdNkFgT20/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” style=”data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375 percent -. This is a condensed version of the information.