All of Kanye West’s alterations to “Donda”

Fans of Kanye West waited over a year to hear Donda, the rapper’s tenth studio album. When the record was released, however, West expressed his displeasure, claiming that his label had released it without his approval.

Critics had conflicting feelings towards Donda. The use of controversial personalities such as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on tracks was also criticized by fans and others.

Two musicians have been removed from their songs in the new version, and the mix on other tracks has been changed.

This isn’t the first time West has tweaked his record after it’s been released. In 2016, he did the same thing with The Life of Pablo, rereleasing it multiple times with slight changes and even a new song.

This website details all of Donda’s changes in its new version.

Kanye West has been kicked out of Donda.

The album’s greatest changes are the departures of two artists: Chris Brown and KayCyy.

KayCyy sang the chorus of “Keep My Spirit Alive” and tweeted a series of now-deleted tweets expressing his dissatisfaction with the choice.

“I don’t care anymore… s*** finished with,” he wrote.

“If you’ve heard me, you’ve heard me… if you didn’t… SOONR, WIKC! Regardless, my spirit lives on.

“I’ve finished giving my recipe… There will be no more sauce taken from me. I’m the Glue behind a lot of nonsense.”

Chris Brown had a vocal hook cut from his song “New Again,” but he hasn’t spoken anything about it publicly.

The alterations to the other album tracks, on the other hand, have been quite small.

On four tracks, the mixing has been tweaked slightly, with the bass on two of them being bolstered up. “God Breathed,” “Come To Life,” “Jail pt. 2,” and “Junya” are the songs in question.

West described The Life of Pablo as a “living, breathing, shifting artistic expression” as he changed it in real time.

He also made some minor tweaks to the album Ye, albeit they went unnoticed.

West’s latest album has been divisive from the start, and not only because of the several delays in its release.

Due to charges of, Marilyn Manson's appearance on the son "Jail pt. 2" has been criticized.