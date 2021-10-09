All of Jesy Nelson’s ‘Boyz’ music video’s references to ‘Bad Boys For Life.’

Fans were shocked when Jesy Nelson left Little Mix, and it was unclear when – or if – she would return to the music industry. She’s released her first solo single, “Boyz,” which features a sample from P Diddy, Black Rob, and Mark Curry’s “Bad Boys For Life” (or BBFL here on out.) She also made a point to reference her old band, Little Mix, in a scene from the original video that many will recall.

Her former bandmates have stayed together as a trio, albeit two of them, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will soon be on maternity leave after becoming pregnant at the same time.

Nelson, on the other hand, is departing from her roots, delving towards hip hop-inflected sounds with major guest appearances from megastars.

Ice Cube, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mike Tyson had cameo appearances in the original video, which was nominated for Best Rap Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.

Nelson is clearly surrounded by strong company as she embarks on her own career. The references to the original video – including her mention of Little Mix – are broken down by Washington Newsday.

Perfectville’s ‘Boyz’

As we arrive in Perfectville, the first thing we hear is instantly identifiable. BBFL begins with the same sound, but instead transports us to Perfectown, USA.

The sprinkler is turned on as an old gentleman walks out to get his newspaper in this shot-for-shot remake. The dwellings appear to be WandaVision creations.

The quiet and tranquility are abruptly shattered by the arrival of cars and a massive tour bus, from which men, ladies, and the singer, Jesy Nelson, emerge.

Diddy, along with a wheelbarrow full of fried chicken, gets off the tour van in the original.

Even the ‘For Sale’ sign is identical, complete with the same phone number.

Diddy’s Golf Through Diddy’s Window

Diddy hits some black golf balls off his flat roof and mistakenly goes straight through a neighbor’s window in one of the more famous scenes in the BBFL music video.

On the other hand, Nelson is. This is a condensed version of the information.