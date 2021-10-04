All of Britney Spears’ songs will be featured on tonight’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Despite not even being in the studio, Britney Spears is scheduled to be the show’s star tonight on Dancing With The Stars.

The series’ first themed night is “Britney Night,” in which each of the surviving couples will do a routine set to one of Spears’ most popular songs.

Martin Kove and professional partner Britt Stewart were eliminated from the competition last week, leaving 14 couples in the tournament. The contestants will each perform a previously untaught dance routine.

What Artists Will Perform on Britney Night?

Each couple choreographs their dance to a Britney Spears classic.

Jimmie Allen, a country singer, and his professional partner Emma Slater will dance the salsa to the song “Outrageous” from her album In The Zone.

Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharna Burgess dance to “Till The World Ends.” From the album Femme Fetale, this is one of Spears’ most recent hits.

Melanie C, a Spice Girl, and professional Gleb Savchenko will also dance the tango to “Toxic.” During the first two rounds of competition, Mel C received some of the top marks on the show.

Christine Chiu of Bling Empire and her partner Pasha Pashkov will dance the paso doble to “Stronger.”

Melora Hardin (The Bold Type) and professional Artem Chigvintsev dance the cha cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)”

Olivia Jade, a social media personality, and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the tango to “Hold It Against Me,” another Femme Fetale single.

The Bachelor’s Matt James and his professional dance partner Lindsay Arnold will also tango to will.i.am’s “Scream & Shout,” which features Spears.

Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk, and pro Alan Bersten dance the cha cha to “Circus,” a song from the 2008 album of the same name.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber will be dancing the foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U.”

The Miz, a WWE wrestler and star of Miz & Mrs., will cover Spears’ classic “Oops!” “I Did It Once More.” He’ll be salsa dancing with Witney Carson.

Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta and pro Brandon Armstrong will dance a tango to the song “Womanizer.”

One of the week's events featured celebrity fitness expert Cody Rigsby and professional Cheryl Burke dancing the jazz.