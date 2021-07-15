All Cast Members of ‘American Horror Stories’ Return for FX’s ‘AHS’ Spin-Off

On Thursday, July 15, American Horror Stories will premiere on FX on Hulu. The show is a spin-off of FX’s American Horror Story, however unlike that show, which tells a new story each season, each episode of the new show tells a completely new horror story.

Despite the fact that American Horror Stories is a new show from franchise creator Ryan Murphy, the cast will include a number of people who have been in past seasons of AHS. Here’s who’ll be back to tell the next installments of the franchise’s tale.

Which Members of the ‘American Horror Story’ Cast Will Appear in ‘American Horror Stories’? Matt Bomer is a well-known actor.

Who did he portray in AHS: After making his television debut in an episode of Freak Show, he played the wicked Donovan in Hotel.

Who he plays in American Horror Stories: The actor will play Michael in the Hulu series’ first solo story, “Rubber (Wo)man.” Michael is one of two fathers who move into “a abandoned home with a deadly past,” according to the synopsis—a home that some speculate is Season 1’s Murder House, based on the episode’s title.

Billie Lourd is a well-known actress.

In AHS, she portrayed the following characters: Cult (where she portrayed Winter Anderson and in one episode, real-life Manson Family member Linda Kasabian), Apocalypse (where she played Mallory), and 1984 are the three seasons in which Lourd has appeared (when she played Montana Duke). She will also appear in Season 10 of AHS.

In American Horror Stories, she plays Liv Whitely, who will appear in Episode 5, “Ba’al.” “A wife [who]undertakes the unthinkable for a shot at a successful pregnancy,” according to the episode.

Lynch, John Carroll

Lynch has played three characters in AHS over the course of four seasons. He played Twisty the Clown in Freak Show and Cult, John Wayne Gacy’s fellow “Killer Clown” in Hotel, and the killer Mr. Jingles in 1984.

Larry Bitterman, a character who appears in American Horror Stories’ third episode “Drive In,” where “a showing of a banned film has deadly results.”

Grossman, Naomi

Grossman is most known for her performance as Pepper in Asylum, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. This is a condensed version of the information.