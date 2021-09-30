Aliens Run Amok and a New Cast Are Introduced in ‘American Horror Story: Death Valley’ Recap.

The wait is over: the second half of American Horror Story’s 10th season, “Double Feature,” is now available for viewing.

Following on from “Red Tide,” the second half is titled “Death Valley,” and it introduces a new cast and storyline, with an emphasis on aliens this time.

The first episode, “Take Me to Your Leader,” begins with an extraterrestrial abduction, as one might imagine.

The episode begins with Maria (Rebecca Dayan) making dinner for her family when a mystery tornado strikes and an extraterrestrial takes control of her son before moving on to her.

Maria’s husband returns home to discover her levitating off the ground, only the whites of her eyes visible; unfortunately, that is the last thing he sees.

Soon later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) learns of the alien invasion and is summoned to the crash site, where they find a destroyed UFO, a dead extraterrestrial, and Amelia Earhart (Lily Rabe).

The President and his soldiers apprehend Earhart and transport her to a top-secret prison, where she tells how she was kidnapped while flying her plane in 1937. They “insisted” on taking blood samples and probing her, she claims.

The President is convinced she is Earhart and is alarmed when he finds she is two months pregnant, but things only get worse from there when both pathologists die during a pathology investigation of the alien body.

Eisenhower and his soldiers examine the tragedy, only to find Maria floating down the corridor, warning the President that he is the only one who “would listen to us.”

Kendall (Kaia Gerber), Cal (Nico Greetham), Troy (Isaac Cole Powell), and Jamie (Rachel Hilson) reunite after their first year of college in this episode.

Kendall has become obsessed with disconnecting from technology, and she challenges her friends to do the same when they go on their desert camping trip. While Cal and Troy have discovered their romantic feelings for one another and Jamie has discovered her partner gives her allergies, Kendall has become obsessed with disconnecting from technology and she challenges her friends to do the same when they go on their desert camping trip.

Unfortunately, this turns out to be a major oversight on their part.

