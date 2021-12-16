Alexis Williams: Who Is She? Meet the Realtor from ‘Selling Tampa.’

Netflix has just released its companion show, Selling Tampa, just in time for Christmas, for those who can’t get enough of Selling Sunset. The reality show follows the same structure as Selling Sunset, with beautiful homes, plenty of drama, and unimaginable sums of money spent on properties in sunny West Florida.

Unfortunately, neither Chrishell Strause nor Christine Quinn appear in Selling Tampa. Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Rena Frazier, Karla Giorgio, and Colony Reeves star in the new series, which follows an all-women-of-color team at Allure Reality in Tampa Bay.

Alexis Williams is one of the estate agents that everyone is talking about. Everything you need to know can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Alexis Williams, who is she?

Alexis Williams, 30, is one of Allure Reality’s best real estate agents.

Williams will not only sell multi-million dollar mansions in the series, but she will also demonstrate her interior design skills by giving clients advice on the inside of their homes.

Williams is engaged to Michael Gillislee, a former NFL running back who features in Selling Tampa. Since their college years at the University of Florida, the two have been together.

Gillislee was a member of the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints during his NFL career.

