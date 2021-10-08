Alexis Sharkey’s Husband eluded justice for a year before committing suicide.

Thomas Sharkey, the husband of murdered social media star Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Florida on Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sharkey’s body was discovered by the US Marshals Service as investigators were closing in on him with a warrant to arrest him for the murder of his wife, Houston police said in a press conference.

Alexis Sharkey, 26, was strangled and her naked body was discovered by a city worker on the side of the road in November 2020.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced in January of this year that she had been the victim of a homicide by strangling.

According to authorities, the couple had a history of domestic violence, and Alexis Sharkey wanted to quit the marriage.

Thomas Sharkey eluded police for a year before committing suicide last week, according to authorities.

Thomas Sharkey was wanted in connection with her murder, according to homicide detective Michael Burrow.

According to the Houston Chronicle, “the inquiry revealed that Thomas Sharkey… is the only individual who had the means, motive, and opportunity to have committed the murder.”

“We were able to rule out a number of additional candidates, some of whom were brought up by Mr. Sharkey.”

Thomas Sharkey eluded investigators at first, according to Burrows, by fleeing Houston and relocating to Georgia barely two weeks after his wife’s murder was discovered.

In August of this year, authorities sought to collect DNA from him in Georgia, but he did not show up.

It was also observed that Thomas Sharkey failed to report his wife missing, despite the fact that her friends alerted police to her absence.

The attempted arrest this week was the culmination of a year-long probe into the influencer’s death.

“There are many tips that come in because of the high publicity aspect of the case,” Burrows added.

“There were many different ideas and conspiracy theories that we had to investigate and disprove. Alternative suspects were provided, including persons suggested by Mr. Sharkey, and we had to look into them.” When questioned if Thomas Sharkey should have been apprehended sooner, Burrows replied the case had been handled properly.

The United States Marshals Service also issued a statement regarding Thomas Sharkey’s arrest warrant and following actions. This is a condensed version of the information.