Alex Trebek’s Wife Remembers His ‘Amazing’ Support During His Cancer Battle

According to the late Jeopardy! host’s wife, Jean Trebek, Alex Trebek received a “amazing” amount of support from fans during his cancer fight.

The famous TV personality, who hosted Jeopardy! from its syndication debut in 1984 until 2020, died in November at the age of 80, 20 months after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Jean Trebek, who married the Canadian-born host in 1990, said she only realized the magnitude of her husband’s celebrity when he revealed his condition.

The New York native was asked if she saw her late husband as the icon he was in an interview for The Eden Magazine’s October edition, to which she replied: “Not at all. Alex was both my spouse and my closest friend.

“We had our ups and downs, as do most long-term partnerships, but the truth was that we were very close and had shared a lot of life experiences. Alex believed it was crucial to keep his personal and professional lives separate, unless it was ‘necessary,’ such as attending an award event or anything similar.

“Alex and I spent the majority of our time at home. When we did go out, it was usually for a brief meal or a movie, so it wasn’t like we were always out in public for me to notice his celebrity.” She continued, ” “I knew the show was a huge hit and that a lot of people adored him. When he announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I realized how much he was loved by people from all walks of life.

“Every day, we had cartons of mail overflowing with get-well cards, etc., at our home address, and I knew the studio got even more. It was incredible!” “Looking back, it was a gift that I didn’t recognize Alex as a ‘icon,'” she said. “We were equal partners in a marriage, and we, like any other couple, had our own personal growth difficulties to contend with.

“It would have been strange for both Alex and me if I had imagined him as a celebrity. At home, he could just be himself, and that was it.” Jean Trebek is a co-editor on the project. This is a condensed version of the information.