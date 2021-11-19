Alex Hassell and Elena Satine of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ discuss Vicious and Julia’s abusive relationship.

While adapting Shinichir Watanabe’s original animation for Netflix, the live-action Cowboy Bebop made a few alterations.

Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) are the main characters, but the show also features Spike’s arch-nemesis Vicious and his wife Julia.

The characters in the show are played by Alex Hassell and Elena Satine, and the Netflix series centers on their violent relationship.

Vicious terrorizes Julia in scenes that will undoubtedly shock viewers, love bombing her in the early stages of their relationship before showing his terrible true self and becoming physically abusive.

When the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate tells him to, he chokes her, breaks a glass in her face, and even aims a gun at her, only to discover after he pulls the trigger that the weapon isn’t loaded.

Hassell and Satine discussed depicting the abusive nature of Vicious and Julia’s relationship with The Washington Newsday, stating they worked closely together to ensure they both “feel protected” on production.

The way they depicted Vicious and Julia’s toxic relationship

“Well, we had a lot of chats, we had a lot of rehearsals, really trying to understand the nuance of this connection,” Satine said of how they approached the sequences.

“And I think the most significant element for me was that we live in such a heightened environment, and I didn’t want to trivialize her experience because we live in such a heightened world.”

“It needed to be grounded because at the heart of what’s going on here is a very real, scary thing, and it needed to land, and I think it did because we had a lot of conversations about it,” she says.

Hassell continued, “We worked with stunt crew and choreographers to make sure everything went smoothly on set.”

“It was incredibly crucial for us to take it seriously,” the actor said, addressing his co-star. Also, for any of the actual physical stuff, we had an incredible stunt crew and fight directors, as well as fight choreography, which we had gone through many times together so that we both felt secure, as well as you. This is a condensed version of the information.