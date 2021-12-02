Alec Baldwin’s claim that he never pulled the gun trigger is refuted by an armorer.

Alec Baldwin’s assertion that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust has been debunked by an armorer and prop gun expert.

The actor was questioned if he pulled the trigger on the gun during an in-depth interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the fatal incident that occurred on the movie set.

“The trigger was not pulled,” says the narrator. I didn’t press the button. Baldwin responded, “I would never aim a pistol at someone and pull the trigger on them, ever,” as clips show him sobbing and wiping away tears as he recounted the events of the day.

The interview is scheduled to run on Thursday night, but sneak peeks have been extensively shared and ridiculed on social media.

According to Richard Howell, owner of prop company Foxtrot Productions in the United Kingdom, firearms can only be fired if the trigger is pulled.

“Firearms are completely safe.” It’s simply that the individuals who are on are in charge of them, and in this case, it can only go off if the trigger is squeezed,” Howell told The Washington Newsday. “You have to pull the trigger on that Colt 1880 type handgun, right?” “In rehearsals, your finger is always outside the trigger guard, and when it’s loaded, you really place your finger within the trigger guard to squeeze the trigger when you have the target in front of you—which isn’t a human,” he explained. EXCLUSIVE: “The trigger was not pulled,” says the narrator. In his first interview since the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin says @GStephanopoulos, “I didn’t pull the trigger.” @ABC will air the show TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ET, and @Hulu will stream it later. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq December 1, 2021 — ABC News (@ABC) According to Howell, even a blank shell fired at a person might cause catastrophic injury.

He added, “You wouldn’t want to be anywhere near it.” “Certainly not your face and eyes,” says the narrator. It’s bad news, bad news, bad news, awful news, bad news, bad That’s why no one is standing in front of it. Nobody is near it until it is absolutely necessary, and no one is in front of it.” Before filming, a “dry rehearsal” is usually held for movie and TV productions that use prop firearms, according to Howell.

