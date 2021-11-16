Alec Baldwin’s brother accuses the ‘Rust’ AD of being responsible for the fatal shooting, claiming that rules were broken.

Daniel Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s brother, has implicated Rust assistant director Dave Halls for the tragic shooting on the set of the film.

Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of Rust, fired a gun on the set in New Mexico on October 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

According to a police affidavit, Halls passed the revolver to Alec Baldwin and exclaimed “cold gun” to convey to those on set that the firearm did not contain any live ammunition and was thus safe to use.

Both Halls and Baldwin have maintained that they had no idea the rifle was loaded with live ammunition. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a rust armorer, has also said she had “no idea” where the live ammunition got from.

Daniel Baldwin questioned why Halls didn’t thoroughly check the gun before pronouncing it a “cold” weapon during an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

During his interview, he stated, “The number of protocols on a film when a weapon is utilized are fairly extensive.” “If everything is done correctly, this will never happen.”

“So it’s very clear that Alec bears no responsibility in this.” Because that would be the equivalent of me approaching the sandwich maker and yelling at him because I didn’t know my lines… I know that sounds bad because another man was injured and a life was lost.” “As someone who has fired more rounds in movies than all of my brothers together,” he continued, “there are a couple things that happened that are extremely stunning to me.” So I’m pretty good at everything.” “The actor is an idiot,” he stated, emphasizing that his brother was not to fault. “They’re there to perform the acting,” says the narrator. A number of protocols that have been made public and that have been made public in this case exonerate Alec of all blame.

"If you ask Alec—and this is just my opinion—heartbroken he's by this." He adored this woman and what he does, and he is heartbroken that such a tragic catastrophe has occurred. But.