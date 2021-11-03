Alec Baldwin Posts a Message Defending Working Conditions on the Set of ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin has shared a statement from a member of the Rust crew, calling rumors of “chaotic” working conditions on the set “bulls***.”

Baldwin, the Western’s actor and producer, fired a gun on the New Mexico set on October 21, unknowing that the weapon was loaded with live ammunition. Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured.

In the days that followed, rumors surfaced that members of the camera crew had resigned hours before the shoot citing safety and financial concerns.

While a police investigation is ongoing, Rust costume designer Terese Magpale Davis took to Facebook to support the film’s producers and to refute reports that working conditions on production were poor.

On Tuesday, Baldwin posted seven screenshots of her lengthy statement to his Instagram account, with the comment “Read this.”

“I’m so sick of this story,” the costume designer began her message. “I was involved in the production of this film. The narrative that we are overworked and surrounded by dangerous, chaotic surroundings is nonsense.

“We never shot for longer than 12.5 hours in a day.” That was previously the case. The majority of the days were under 12 degrees. We had just completed a 12-hour turnaround following an 11-hour shoot day the day Halyna died. By 6:30 p.m., we (including the camera) had left. Prior to it, we had just completed a 56-hour weekend. No one was too exhausted to perform their duties.

“All of this is supported by daily time sheets.”

“They tried to renegotiate their contracts midway through the show and hold the producers over a barrel by walking out,” she said, referring to the camera crew members who had walked off the set as “jerks.”

“They genuinely argued they deserved more money and nicer hotels than the rest of the staff because they were BETTER.” These people aren’t heroes by any stretch of the imagination. They were simply concerned with themselves.” “These producers who apparently don’t care about their staff have worked relentlessly alongside us,” Davis said, praising the film’s creative team, which included Baldwin. They were among of the friendliest and most welcoming producers I’ve ever worked with. Concerns were taken into account and resolved.

"Even these camera jerks were heard, and they got exactly what they wanted."