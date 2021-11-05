Alec Baldwin is being advised to keep a low profile in order to avoid causing himself “unimaginable harm.”

Crisis management specialists are advising Alec Baldwin to keep a quiet profile in the aftermath of the Halyna Hutchins shooting, saying he risks hurting his reputation.

Following the cinematographer’s death on the set of their film Rust on October 21, the actor is believed to be devastated.

Baldwin fired a gun on the New Mexico set, oblivious to the fact that the weapon was loaded with live ammunition. Hutchins, 42, was killed, and Joel Souza, the director, was injured.

Since the incident, the production’s safety standards have been investigated extensively, and the police inquiry is still ongoing.

Baldwin has spoken to the press and posted a lengthy social media message written by Rust costume designer Terese Magpale Davis during a media frenzy. Her statement praised the film’s producers, including Baldwin, and slammed reports that working conditions on set were poor.

He also chatted with reporters who had been following him in Manchester, Vermont, the previous week.

“I’ve been warned numerous times not to make any remarks regarding the ongoing inquiry,” he informed them, before adding, “What other questions do you have?”

“Do me a favor, my kids are sobbing in the van,” he continued later, before his wife Hilaria Baldwin interjected, “Because you guys are following them, and they know.”

The actor and his influencer wife should now stay off social media and away from the press, according to crisis PR specialists.

“Alec should remain away from the media and make sure he’s doing everything he can behind the scenes—away from the cameras—to aid the [Hutchins] family,” crisis and public relations specialist Eric Schiffer told The Washington Newsday.

Schiffer, the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, went on to say that the actor had demonstrated a “horrifying lack of self-control through chaotic and weirdly impulsive behavior at a moment when discipline and regret are required.”

He went on to say: “He shouldn’t be pulling over on a major highway and conducting an interview that resembles a traveling circus act at a time when maturity and contrition are required.

"Alec disobeyed one of the most important laws of crisis management: don't cause any more harm. He is inflicting unthinkable harm on himself, especially at a time when the general public is perplexed as to why he is doing so.