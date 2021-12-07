Alec Baldwin is attempting to’sway public opinion,’ according to the attorney for ‘Rust’ Gaffer.

The attorney for the movie’s lead electrician/gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, has called Alec Baldwin’s ABC News interview on the Rust shoot “misguided.”

Last week, Baldwin gave George Stephanopoulos an emotional tell-all interview about the shooting that resulted in the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, after the toy gun used by Baldwin misfired.

Baldwin stated throughout the interview that he did not pull the gun’s trigger.

“The trigger was not pulled,” says the narrator. I didn’t press the button. In the interview, Baldwin stated, “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them.”

“So you’ve never fired a shot?” Stephanopoulos stated it again.

“No, no, no,” Baldwin replied, “I would never raise a gun at somebody and squeeze the trigger.” “That’s how I was taught: you don’t point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.” Now, attorney Gary A. Dordick has challenged Baldwin’s assertion that he pulled the gun, claiming that he is “attempting to affect public opinion.” “There are two ways to shoot a gun: squeeze the trigger or draw the hammer back and dump it,” Dordick told Fox News. “Alec Baldwin has indisputably admitted pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins and firing the deadly shot.”

“His prime-time presentation looks to have been an attempt to affect public opinion, but I believe most who watched the event saw it for what it was: a badly conceived, misguided bid for compassion for himself,” he said.

“Even though he was accountable for safety as the producer, he denied blame, responsibility, and knowledge of the many, many safety problems on the set. He pretended to be close friends with Halyna Hutchins despite knowing her for only nine days.” “When I take Mr. Baldwin’s deposition in the civil lawsuit, I’m going to play this interview on the record and cross-examine him on his statements, line by line, under oath,” Dordick added. Following the tragedy, Svetnoy is suing Baldwin, as well as Rust’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, and others, for “serious emotional trauma.”

Baldwin did not help his civil case by speaking about the matter on television, according to the attorney.

"He didn't help his civil case, and criminal charges are still a possibility."