Alec Baldwin has frequently spoken out against the National Rifle Association and gun rights activists.

Today, Hollywood is dealing with the terrible murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set after Alec Baldwin discharged a pretend gun.

When the event occurred on Thursday, Baldwin and Hutchins were working on Rust, a Western being filmed in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press that no charges have been filed yet.

Alec Baldwin’s spokeswoman portrayed the gunshot as an accident caused by the misfiring of a pretend gun loaded with blanks.

Many industry insiders are questioning if the proper gun safety standards were being followed on set as a result of the tragedy.

According to the local newspaper The Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin is distressed and was photographed crying outside the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe.

For many years, the 63-year-old actor has been a proponent of gun regulation.

In 2018, he joined a campaign to decrease the power of the National Rifle Association in American politics. According to a story in the Guardian at the time, the organisation was involved in rallies, boycotts, and voter registration drives.

In the same year, Baldwin got into a verbal spat with Dana Loesch, the NRA’s spokesman at the time.

After NRA TV aired a trailer for Loesch’s show in March 2018, Baldwin tweeted, “I see that @DLoesch wants to ‘take back the truth.”

@DLoesch appears to want to “reclaim the truth.”

And she doesn’t give a damn how many bodies she has to walk over in the process.

The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that entitles you to any and all firearms you desire.

That law should be reconsidered.

March 5, 2018 — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin)

“After everything the insane s*** Alec Baldwin has said to and about me, I’m going to have more grace than him right now and leave it at that,” Loesch tweeted after Hutchins’ death on Thursday.

