Alec Baldwin accuses the police of lying about the larger gun claim made by ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin has accused police of lying about his request for a “bigger gun” on the set of Rust before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

According to an affidavit filed by Detective Alexandria Hancock, the actor emailed Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed about his weapon choice.

“Alec said he assumed he had an empty gun because they were in rehearsal, so when he shot the gun, Haylena [sic]was right in front of him,” Hancock wrote.

“The gun, according to Alec, is a ‘period’ Colt. He claimed that Hannah and he exchanged emails in which she showed him various pistol models.

“He indicated he requested a bigger pistol, and she also showed him other sorts of knives for the production,” Hancock continued in the affidavit. Alec was presented a brown-handled Colt and a cherry-handled Colt, and he ultimately chose the brown-handled Colt.” Baldwin deactivated his Twitter account earlier this month, only days after giving an explosive ABC interview about the shooting in which he swore he did not pull the trigger.

The 30 Rock star reactivated his account on Thursday night to contradict the charges made by authorities in the affidavit.

“This, in reality, is a falsehood,” Baldwin tweeted, sharing a previous Washington Newsday item on the claims.

“I made my decisions about any props for the film RUST weeks before production began. It is untrue to claim that any changes were made ‘before the tragic shooting.’ Baldwin’s Twitter account has been turned private, although it is still operational. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of the tweet.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin’s representatives have been approached for further comment by Washington Newsday.

Baldwin’s cell phone was also the subject of a search order filed this week.

All contacts, text messages, social media accounts, and data from the device, including possibly deleted data, have been approved for a “forensic download.” The warrant also asks for the phone’s GPS data.

Baldwin’s civil lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has stated that the personal information on Baldwin’s phone should be kept private.

“We are certain that the evidence will establish that Mr. Baldwin is not accountable for what happened in October, either civilly or criminally.” This is a condensed version of the information.