Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Her Two-Year Battle with Postpartum Depression.

Alanis Morissette has claimed that she has suffered from postpartum depression for the past two years, with the condition worsening with each of her three children’s births.

The singer-songwriter, who has three children with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway: Ever, 10, Onyx, 5, and Winter, 2, said that she had only recently emerged from a dark cloud of despair.

“I suffered postpartum depression with every pregnancy, and it became progressively worse with each child,” the 47-year-old Canadian performer told Today Parents on Thursday. “I’m relieved to report that I’m now on the other side of it—but it only took three months.”

Morissette observed a shift in her mood around the time her youngest child decided he didn’t want to be breastfed any longer.

She explained how she suffered with other people’s misconceptions of postpartum depression before saying, “He didn’t want it anymore, and I didn’t force it.”

“Some people would say to me when I was in the middle of it, ‘Oh, she just needs to go for a walk.’ “Or, ‘She just needs a good night’s sleep!’” Morissette recalled something. “However, there’s a catch: It’s incredibly complex. It’s biological, neurochemical, contextual, and environmental in nature. It is not a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Morissette has dubbed her 11-year-old rapper husband “a superhero,” admitting that their marriage has been difficult due to her challenges.

“We’ve had our train crash moments because no matter how many times I’ve tried to express what’s going on inside my body, there’s no real way to show him,” she added. “It’s difficult to put into words and have others understand it unless you’ve lived it.”

Morissette was prescribed medication after she felt like she was “underwater and also covered in tar” during her worst times.

She expressed her initial hesitancy by saying, “I had a lot of shame about being drugged.” “However, it saved my life, and I have no regrets.” Just do it if it’s required.”

The singer recently returned to the stage for a series of shows to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her career-defining 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, a commitment she can now meet in better health after her recovery.

“It seems like I’ve regained my identity,” she remarked. “It had been a long time since I had seen her.”