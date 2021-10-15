Alan Ruck, star of ‘Succession,’ was’mortified’ by ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’

Alan Ruck is presently playing in one of the most popular dramas on television, Succession, which is gearing up for its third season.

The actor is most known for his role as Connor Roy, the eldest Roy sibling, in the critically acclaimed HBO drama.

Prior to this recent triumph, Ruck, 65, was best recognized for his role as Cameron Frye in the beloved 1986 teen film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The Matthew Broderick-starring John Hughes film is today regarded as a classic coming-of-age story, and Ruck’s performance is a standout.

However, the actor has confessed that when he first saw the movie in the late 1980s, he was “mortified.”

He told the New York Post, “I recall going to a rough cut screening with [co-stars] Jennifer Grey and Mia Sara and Jeffrey Jones.”

“We were all ashamed because we thought it was a piece of s***,” says one of the participants.

Ruck expounded on his feelings about the film on a podcast appearance this week, calling Ferris Bueller’s Day Off a “pain in my ass” and expressing his contempt for his character.

“In those years when I couldn’t manage to find any work, I said to myself, ‘Oh well.’ On the most recent edition of WTF With Marc Maron, Ruck commented, “I guess [Ferris] was my shot.”

“That movie came out in ’86, and then I fumbled around New York,” he added, explaining his career drought following the film’s triumph. I did a pilot in Thailand in 1988 about a Vietnam photojournalist, and I really wanted it to go. It was similar to Succession in terms of the network. Things weren’t going so well at the time. So the Ferris Bueller thing became a pain in my ass when people brought it up during that time, and I’d say, ‘I’m done.'” He also expressed concern to Yahoo that following Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, people would regard him as a “one-trick pony.”

“For a few years there, there weren’t many options for me in films, and I grew quite furious about Ferris Bueller because I thought, ‘Well, that’s it.’ “I felt like I was a one-trick pony,” Ruck remarked, “and everyone had seen the trick and was done with me.”

“There was a time when people would say, ‘There was a time when people would say.’ This is a condensed version of the information.