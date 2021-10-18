Alan Dershowitz predicts that Prince Andrew’s rape lawsuit will be dropped due to a previous settlement.

According to Alan Dershowitz, a previous settlement agreement signed by Prince Andrew’s accuser could jeopardize his rape lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre has accused both of the high-profile men of sexual abuse. Giuffre claims the Duke of York raped her in New York, London, and the US Virgin Islands when she was 17 and an Epstein slave.

She did, however, withdraw similar charges against Dershowitz in relation to a previous settlement she reached with Epstein after suing him in civil court in Florida in 2009. There is no implication that the sealed agreement invalidates Giuffre’s charges; rather, it was meant to preclude subsequent lawsuits against Epstein’s associates.

Andrew’s legal team has been given the same document to work on as they prepare their answer to the case against him, which has a court-imposed deadline of October 29.

“I cannot fathom how the case against the Prince will not be dropped based on the rejection of the case against me,” Dershowitz told The Sunday Telegraph.

After the paper was used as evidence in Dershowitz’s own litigation with Giuffre, he demanded that it be disclosed to Andrew in September.

“Ms. Giuffre’s 2009 lawsuit against Epstein included an express allegation that she had been sexually trafficked to royalty, an allegation that she later confessed referred to HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York,” his lawyer wrote in a September filing.

“As this Court is aware, Ms. Giuffre voluntarily dropped her claim for battery against Professor Dershowitz on August 12, 2021, after Professor Dershowitz invoked this very same Release [settlement agreement].”

“However, Ms. Giuffre, through separate counsel, brought her case against Prince Andrew on August 9, 2021, approximately two weeks after Professor Dershowitz had triggered the Release through letter to Ms. Giuffre’s counsel in this action.”

Her lawyer, David Boies, confirmed the agreement’s existence but stated that it did not apply to Andrew.

“There is no evidence from any of the parties to the release, including Prince Andrew, that the release was ever intended to include Prince Andrew, and we expect the evidence will be that it wasn’t,” according to a court filing viewed by The Washington Newsday.

"Indeed, by their conduct, the only two parties to the release (Mr. Giuffre and Mr. Epstein) have made.