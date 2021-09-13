Alabama hosts a TikTok contest to encourage young adults to get COVID vaccines.

According to the Associated Press, Alabama health officials used one of the most popular social media platforms to push young people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations during a nationwide outbreak. The state ran a contest on TikTok, promising a $250 prize to the creators of the best vaccine-related video.

Rotimi Kuyoki, one of the four winners, shared his video with his 18,000 Instagram followers, which he gained over the course of two years by making jokes on his account, according to the Associated Press.

Rotimi explained, “I showed the CDC describing how the vaccine is safe and effective, and then I provided options for people to sign up for the vaccine.”

Despite the age group becoming eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in May after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation, half of people aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated across the country. According to the Associated Press, trials for minors under the age of 12 are still underway.

Andrew signed up for the appointment in secret, fearing his parents wouldn’t approve of his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he needed their signature, so he sprung it on them at the last minute.

They declined. Andrew screamed obscenities at his mother and father, calling them stupid. Andrew’s father snatched him by the collar of his shirt.

‘You’re not receiving this blasted vaccine; you need to lower your voice,’ he added. When you speak to me, be aware of your tone.’ Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover, Alabama, said, “It was the first time my father had ever done something like thatâ€”he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face.”

Minors must have their parents’ permission to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in most states. For students and outreach campaign organizers who have faced backlash for directly targeting young people, navigating family dynamics in cases of conflicting viewpoints has been a struggle.

President Joe Biden has urged all school districts to push vaccinations, including on-site clinics, to protect pupils as they return to school amid a coronavirus resurgence. However, in locations where vaccine skepticism persists, numerous governments and school districts have taken more neutral views. This is a condensed version of the information.