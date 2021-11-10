Al B. makes a claim. That Christopher Williams is in a coma has been refuted.

Al B. makes a claim. Sure! Representatives for fellow artist Christopher Williams have refuted that he is in a coma.

Al. B Sure!—real name Albert Joseph Brown III—posted a photo of himself with Williams on Instagram earlier this week, along with a health update.

“Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” he captioned the photo.

While the singer of “Night and Day,” 53, referred to Williams, 54, as his brother, several outlets have revealed that they are cousins.

Big Daddy Kane, Stephanie Mills, Bill Bellamy, Cynthia Bailey, and DJ Quik were among the celebs who expressed their support for the Instagram post.

When Claudia Jordan, a TV personality, commented on the post, Al B. Sure! said he was “trying to reach” Williams.

Porscha Coleman, an actress and singer, posted a photo of herself posing with Williams on her Instagram account on Tuesday, hailing him as a “warrior.”

She captioned the photo, “Please pray for this great person & my close friend, @officialchristopherwilliams.” “He’s in the hospital right now and not doing well.

"He has a great heart, one of the funniest laughs, and one of his generation's best vocals. He's a savage! He's a formidable opponent! Please keep him, his children, and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Thanks. CW, I adore you!"