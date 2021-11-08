Airlines in the United States and the United Kingdom are increasing flight capacity as travel rules for international residents become more relaxed.

According to the Associated Press, airlines in the United States and the United Kingdom are increasing the number of flights as travel restrictions for overseas residents established during the COVID-19 pandemic begin to lift.

On Monday, the United States lifted travel restrictions on a wide range of countries, including Mexico, Canada, and most of Europe, effectively reversing the travel ban that had separated families, stranded tourists, and halted business travelers as the world sought to contain the virus’s global spread.

Even before the restrictions were eased on Monday, American citizens and permanent residents were not prevented from entering the country. In order to enter the United States, passengers must present proof of immunization and a negative COVID-19 test. According to the Associated Press, everyone crossing land borders into the United States from Mexico or Canada must produce proof of immunization, but no negative test is necessary.

As a result of the changes, airlines are preparing for an expected increase in the number of individuals making travel reservations. According to Cirium, a travel and analytics organization, flights between the United States and the United Kingdom are expected to climb by 21% this month.

For the first time in months, wives will hug their spouses. Grandmas will ooh and aah over grandsons who have grown up in the time since they last saw them. Aunts, uncles, and cousins will cuddle babies they have yet to meet.

“I’m going to run into his arms, kiss him, touch him,” Gaye Camara said of her husband in New York, whom she hasn’t seen since COVID-19 put an end to the world’s fly-here-there-and-everywhere travel.

“Just talking about it makes me upset,” Camara, 40, said as she pushed her baggage through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, which looked nearly pre-pandemic, buzzing with people wearing face masks.

Camara and Mamadou had no idea when they last saw one other in January 2020 that it would be 21 months until they could hold each other again. She is a secretary who resides in the Alsace region of France. He is based in the city of New York.

“At first, it was quite difficult. “I sobbed almost every night,” she admitted.

They stayed connected through video calls, text messages, and phone talks, but they couldn’t fill the void of separation.

