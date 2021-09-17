Airbnb listing for a cozy ‘Winnie the Pooh’-inspired home.

A Winnie the Pooh-inspired house has been built in Ashdown Forest to commemorate the legendary childhood character’s 95th birthday. This residence, which is located in Nutley, England, will be offered for two distinct stays through Airbnb, a website that allows people to rent out their homes.

Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond was involved in the development of the “Bearbnb” and is hosting the stay, according to an Airbnb press release. Much of the house was inspired by E.H. Shepard, an illustrator who collaborated with A.A. Milne, the creator of the beloved figure.

In his Airbnb offering, Raymond stated, “This property is a doorway into my universe.” “As part of Disney’s 95th Anniversary celebrations of the loveable children’s character, I’ve been working with a team of experts to bring Winnie the Pooh’s ‘Tree House,’ as depicted in the original A.A. Milne tales, to life in Ashdown Forest, the inspiration behind the Hundred Acre Wood.”

The beloved tales describe the exploits of a fictional anthropomorphic teddy bear and his buddies.

“I’ve been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years, and the original designs of E.H. Shepard and the more current Disney stories continue to inspire me,” Raymond stated. “The ‘Bearbnb’ is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings Pooh’s charm to life for fans while honoring the original adventures that have meant so much to so many people for 95 years.”

According to the press release, the house was built with exposed tree branches wrapped around the doorway, pots of “hunny” kept in the kitchen cupboards, and Raymond created wallpaper. There is also enough room for a family of four to sleep.

Together for Short Lives, a UK-based charity that supports “seriously ill” children and their families, will receive a portion of the visitor registration fee.

The page mentions a number of activities accessible to groups who have reserved a room.

It says, “You’ll be taken on a guided tour of the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the famed Poohsticks Bridge, and enjoy locally sourced, hunny-inspired cuisine.”

Players drop a stick on the upstream side of a bridge in the game Poohsticks. The first stick to appear on the negative side. This is a condensed version of the information.