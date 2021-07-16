Air pollution exposure during pregnancy is linked to poor response inhibition and academic achievement.

Another negative consequence of air pollution exposure was discovered by researchers in a recent study. Children who were exposed to high levels of pollution during pregnancy were more likely to have low response inhibition and academic achievement.

Air pollution has numerous negative health effects, ranging from the risk of respiratory infections and heart disease to lung cancer and early death.

A team of researchers looked at the impact of prenatal air pollution exposure on children’s inhibitory control and academic outcomes in a recent study published in the journal Environmental Research.

Prenatal air pollution has been related to lower self-control and scholastic achievement, according to the study. Academic success has also been linked to self-regulation.

The contributions of pollution exposure to inhibitory control, a component of self-regulation, and whether pollution-related inhibitory control deficits are connected with impairment in academic attainment are both understudied, according to the researchers.

“Children with poor inhibitory control are less able to override a common response in favor of a more unusual one — such as the natural response to say ‘up’ when an arrow is facing up or ‘go’ when a light is green — and instead say ‘down’ or ‘stop,’” study first author Amy Margolis, Ph.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said in a press release from Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

The researchers examined 200 youngsters who were part of a longitudinal cohort study in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan for the study. During the third trimester of pregnancy, when the fetus is “particularly sensitive to environmental shocks,” researchers assessed prenatal airborne polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) levels.

At age 10.4, the inhibitory control exam was given, followed by the Woodcock-Johnson Tests of Achievement-III at age 13.7.

“Worse spelling, passage comprehension, and math in adolescence were associated with higher prenatal PAH exposure and weaker childhood inhibitory control,” the researchers reported. “Notably, childhood inhibitory control moderated the effects of PAH exposure on adolescent achievement.”

Simply put, the exposure resulted in poor inhibitory control in late childhood and low adolescent academic performance. They also discovered that inhibition disorders in late childhood were a “precursor” to later “air pollution-related academic impairments,” according to a university news release.

Interventions that focus on inhibitory issues, according to the researchers, may “complement” other educational interventions when addressing students’ probable exposure-related learning problems.

