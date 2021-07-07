Ahead of his sentencing, Drake Bell confirms he is married and has a child.

Drake Bell announced his marriage and the birth of his son just days before he is set to be sentenced for felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of spreading material harmful to kids.

The singer and former Nickelodeon star, 35, has been involved in legal troubles this year and, after first pleading not guilty, pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

The sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Drake Bell, better known as Drake Campana, took to Twitter to announce that he has been married for almost three years and has recently become a parent.

“In response to several reports that are wrong, I have been married for about three years, and we are privileged to be the parents of a great son,” the tweet reads in English. Thank you very much for your well wishes from all of my followers throughout the world.”

30 June 2021 — Drake Campana (@DrakeBell)

Bell’s statement comes after he and his partner Janet Von Schmeling were photographed with a baby stroller at Disneyland in California, as reported by The Sun tabloid daily. He was also seen holding a child in his arms.

According to Page Six, the couple has been dating since at least 2017.

Von Schmeling is also listed as Bell’s PR contact under the moniker Decibel Media Group, according to the outlet. Bell is the only client listed on the company’s website.

Bell’s spokesman has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Next week, Bell will be sentenced for felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of transmitting harmful material to minors.

Bell was originally accused of the alleged crimes by a 15-year-old Canadian girl in 2018, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to NBC News, the 15-year-old had “established a relationship with Bell some years earlier and attended his concert in December 2017,” according to Cleveland police.

"While there, Bell violated his duty," said a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.