Ahead of a new COVID outbreak, Japan is adding 9,000 hospital beds across the country.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese government is prepared for a new wave of COVID-19 cases by building thousands of new beds across the country’s hospitals.

The expansion of 9,000 hospital beds is part of a revised coronavirus roadmap approved by Japan’s Cabinet on Friday. According to the roadmap, if a COVID-19 outbreak develops again, the government will be able to provide more beds for people affected. Up to 37,000 individuals could be treated in hospitals as a result of this action.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remarked, “It is critical to anticipate the worst-case scenario and take meaningful steps to prepare for a future outbreak of illnesses.” “In order to limit the risks of major instances, we will quickly safeguard the medical systems and ensure the process of prevention, identification, and early treatment by pushing immunization, testing, and oral pills.” This decision follows a disastrous spike in the country’s case count in mid-August, when cases peaked at almost 25,000 per day. Due to a scarcity of available beds, patients were unable to seek treatment. Due to a lack of resources, some smaller hospitals were unable to treat COVID-19 patients.

On October 4, Kishida was sworn in as Prime Minister. According to the Associated Press, he succeeded Yoshihide Suga, whose response to the COVID-19 outbreak was regarded as “too little and too slow.”

Nearly 75% of Japan’s population has received all of their vaccinations. Booster injections should be available next month.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the August increase, several COVID-19 patients need oxygen delivery.

COVID-19 patients were admitted to barely a fraction of the beds available, largely at public, university, and major private hospitals, despite Japan having a reasonable health insurance system and the world’s highest number of beds per capita. The government has granted subsidies to entice additional institutions to treat these patients, but progress has been slow, prompting calls for stricter emergency measures.

Some prefectures have established arrangements in which smaller hospitals admit patients who are no longer contagious and are recovering from serious disease following treatment at larger hospitals.

As a result, the government established a number of medical institutions to receive individuals in need of medical assistance while they awaited hospital openings. The government, according to Kishida. This is a condensed version of the information.