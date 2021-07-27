Ages of the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast: How Old Are the Netflix Stars?

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is now available on Netflix and is currently ranked number one in the Netflix top ten worldwide.

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finds herself in some difficult situations again in the new series. She’s not only dating two boys at the same time, but she’s also dealing with everything else that adolescence has to offer.

With a few exceptions, the cast of Never Have I Ever is not exactly the same age as their characters, as is the case with other teen dramas.

The Ages of the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast

Devi Vishwakumar is played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

In Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar, a 16-year-old girl.

Devi is followed throughout the series as she navigates her way through Sherman Oaks High School.

Devi and her pals were in their sophomore year in Season 1 of Never Have I Ever, thus they were roughly 15 or 16 years old.

Ramakrishnan, who was born on December 28th, is 19 years old. In Never Have I Ever, she is the only performer who is near to her character’s age.

Paxton Hall-Yoshida is played by Darren Barnet.

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, Darren Barnet reprises his role as Devi’s high school crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

Paxton is in his junior year in the series, therefore he is a year or two older than Devi.

Barnet is thirty years old, ten years older than his character and co-star Ramakrishnan.

Ben Gross is played by Jaren Lewison.

In Never Have I Ever Season 2, Jaren Lewison reprises his role as Devi’s former foe turned love interest, Ben Gross.

Lewison, like Ramakrishnan, is about the same age as his role. Lewison, who was born on December 9th, is 20 years old.

His personality Ben is thought to be 16 years old, thus there is only a small age gap.

Eleanor Wong is played by Ramona Young.

In Never Have I Ever, Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet) plays Eleanor Wong, Devi’s best friend.

Eleanor, like Devi, is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 16. Young is actually 23 years old.

Fabiola Torres is played by Lee Rodriguez.

As Fabiola Torres in Never Have I Ever, Lee Rodriguez completes the friendship triad of Devi and Eleanor.

