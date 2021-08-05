After winning gold, Ryan Crouser pays a touching tribute to his grandfather.

After becoming the first American male to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, Ryan Crouser offered an impassioned tribute to his late grandfather.

The 28-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was the overwhelming favorite to defend his Olympic championship in the men’s shot put event, and he did not disappoint.

Crouser put on a spectacular performance, breaking the Olympic record not once, not twice, but three times to become the first American to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the shot put since Parry O’Brien in the 1950s.

Crouser attempted to highlight the influence of his grandfather, Larry Crouser, 86, who died just a day before the 28-year-old left for the Games in Tokyo.

The two-time Olympic shot put champion attributes his early exposure to the sport to his grandfather, who organized practice sessions in his backyard until he was in eighth grade.

Crouser held out a piece of paper that said, “Grandpa, we did it, 2020 Olympic Champion” as he posed for photos among the packed trackside reporters.

Crouser’s grandfather was deaf in his final years, and the two used to converse by writing notes to one other.

Crouser told USA Today, “That was for my grandpa.”

“He’s always been my biggest supporter…

He has played a significant effect in my throwing career. It was certainly heartbreaking to lose him a week before the Olympics, but I believe he was able to attend in spirit.”

Crouser’s last note to his grandfather before he died was written at the US Olympic trials, when he smashed the world record that had held for 31 years.

While he duplicated that accomplishment in Tokyo, the American still managed to make history by breaking the Olympic record three times in three spectacular consecutive efforts, one of which he established himself.

Crouser broke the record of 73 feet, 1034 inches set at the 2016 Rio Olympics by throwing his throw 74 feet and 11 inches.

Not happy with that, he followed up with a throw of 75 feet, 234 inches, almost ensuring another gold medal.

