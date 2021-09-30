After winning conservatorship, Britney Spears says she’s on cloud nine.

Britney Spears went to the skies to celebrate a key victory in her long-running conservatorship dispute on Wednesday.

Hours after a judge removed her father, Jamie Spears, from her 13-year conservatorship, the pop star, 39, rushed to Instagram to show footage of herself taking her first ever flying lesson.

Britney Spears was seen taking possession of the controls in the film, as a flight instructor briefed her on the task’s mechanics.

“On cloud 9 right now!!!!!” the singer captioned the photo. It was my first time flying a plane and in a prop plane!!! I was terrified!!!

“Psssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Keep it classy, lovely folks!!!! NEW PHOTOS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON!!!!”

Jamie Spears’ conservatorship has been suspended by Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles County Superior Court, meaning he will no longer be in charge of his daughter’s finances and career.

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had referenced allegations in the new Controlling Britney Spears documentary that the star’s phone and home had been tapped in his request for Jamie Spears’ immediate removal from the conservatorship.

Rosengart also brought up Jamie Spears’ domestic violence restraining order, which was granted on behalf of Britney Spears’ boys Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are now 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

Jamie Spears’ temporary successor, certified public accountant John Zabel, was appointed after the lawyer requested a 30-day plan for a transition to bring the conservatorship to a conclusion by the end of this fall.

In August, the singer’s father revealed through his legal team that he intended to stand down as conservator in the future, and that he had even requested that the agreement be terminated entirely.

According to the filing, “recent developments relating to this conservatorship have brought into question whether circumstances have altered to the point that grounds for establishing a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Jamie Spears, on the other hand, was charged by Rosengart in a separate court document on Tuesday of seeking to “escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he would plainly do or say anything to evade it.”

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears’ lawyer, has attempted to appeal the decision. This is a condensed version of the information.