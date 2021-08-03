After winning bronze at the Olympics on the balance beam, Simone Biles says she’s ‘proud of myself.’

The Team USA gymnast remarked after earning bronze in the women’s beam final, “I didn’t expect a medal today, I just wanted to go out there for me, and that’s what I did.”

“Just going out there after what I’ve gone through made me proud of myself.”

After retiring from a number of events at this year’s Games owing to problems with the twisties and mental health issues, the 24-year-old gymnast earned 14.000 on the balance beam to finish third.

However, Team USA announced on Monday that the gymnast will compete in one more event: the balance beam. At 2016, Biles won bronze on the apparatus in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m in a good mood. I didn’t expect to win a medal. In a news conference following her third-place finish today, Biles said, “I simply came out here and tried to execute a decent beam set.” “It’s great to have these two right close to me. They performed an amazing job, in my opinion. They are absolutely deserving of one and two,” I said after watching them exercise so hard.

“Just to have another chance to compete in the Olympics is incredible,” she concluded.

Following a rough week, Biles stated that she did not expect to win a medal today.

Biles told the journalists, “It’s been a very long week, a very long five years.” “I wasn’t expecting to win today; all I wanted to do was go out and do it for myself, and that’s exactly what I did.”

“This bronze surely feels more unique than the balance beam medal from Rio,” she added. It is something I will treasure for a long time.”

Biles admitted that withdrawing from four of the five events at this year’s Olympics “sucked.”

"I think it should be talked about a lot more, especially among athletes," she said, "because I know some of us are going through the same things and we're always urged to push through it." "But now that we're all a little older, we're able to speak for ourselves. At the end of the day, we're not just entertainers; we're also humans, and there are things going on behind the scenes that we're juggling.