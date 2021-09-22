After Willie Garson’s death at the age of 57, the stars of “Sex and the City” pay tribute to him.

Willie Garson, who was most known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, died at the age of 57.

Garson’s death was verified by his 20-year-old son, Nathen Garson, who uploaded a series of photos of his late father with a touching statement on Tuesday.

Nathen Garson stated, “I love you so much papa.” “Rest In Peace, and I’m so grateful you were able to share all of your trips with me and achieve so much. I’m so proud of you.

“I will always love you, but I believe it is time for you to embark on your own journey. You’ll always be there for me. I love you more than you’ll ever realize, and I’m pleased you’re finally at peace.

“You were always the roughest, funniest, and smartest person I’ve ever met. I’m grateful you expressed your feelings with me. It’s something I’ll never forget or lose.”

While no cause of death has been revealed, Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex and the City and its impending spin-off And Just Like That…, said in a statement that Garson was “ill.”

“A member of the Sex and the City family has passed away. According to The Independent, King said, “Our magnificent Willie Garson.” “His spirit and dedication to his profession were evident on set of And Just Like That every day.

“Even when he was sick, he was there, giving us his best. Everyone will miss his many talents as an actor and as a person. We are soothed in this sad, dark hour by our memories of his pleasure and light.”

Willie Garson was last seen on the set of the new series And Just Like That…, which is currently filming in New York City, in August.

Following his death, a slew of celebrities, including Garson’s Sex and the City co-stars, flocked to social media to express their condolences.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with Garson, writing, “So truly, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson.”

“We all cherished working with him and loved him. On-screen, he was inexhaustibly amusing. This is a condensed version of the information.