After William Lucking’s death at the age of 80, the cast of “Sons of Anarchy” pays tribute to him.

William Lucking, who played Piney Winston on the FX drama Sons of Anarchy, has passed away at the age of 80.

According to an obituary issued by his buddy Stephen Macht on Tuesday, he died on October 18 at his home in Las Vegas.

The memorial was penned by Lucking’s wife, Sigrid Insull Lucking, and posted by Suits actor Macht on Facebook.

“Bill Lucking was a buddy for 46 years,” Macht remarked in his own poignant farewell. Bill was a true ‘lion,’ and his memory will go on forever!” “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry,” Sigrid Insull Lucking wrote in her obituary for her husband.

“He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet,’ as one friend put it, ‘containing…a tension of sorts within his being…like a boulder teetering on a hill…or a balloon swelling towards its extreme.’

As word of Lucking’s passing spread, a number of his Sons of Anarchy co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

“Never ever going to forget this guy,” Kim Coates, who portrayed Alexander “Tig” Trager on the program, posted on Twitter. Billy was a one-of-a-kind in almost all he did and accomplished. Like Piney, the experiences we all had on set are legendary… Brother, I miss you. RIP. “X Tig.” “We were all on a boat,” actor Theo Rossi, who played “Juice” Ortiz, captioned a photo of Lucking. It was early in the morning, and mayhem reigned.

“BUT it didn’t matter because, like so many other times before, I was lucky enough to be able to listen to and learn from this wise and strong oak of a Human. There has never been another like it, and there will never be another like it. BILL, give ’em hell!” “RIP sir….. it was such an honor to work with you on @SonsofAnarchy,” Kristen Renton tweeted. You possessed a presence that was unlike anyone else’s. “You will be sorely missed.” On his Instagram account, Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus lvarez on the show, posted a selfie of himself with Lucking.

Rivera wrote, "Rest In Peace Mr.William Lucking." "I appreciate it.