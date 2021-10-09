After weeks on a ventilator, an unvaccinated bodybuilder loses 60 pounds and urges others to be vaccinated.

After spending weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19, an Alabama bodybuilder is now advising others to be vaccinated.

According to Al.com, Greg Darden, 50, spent seven weeks on a ventilator after contracting the illness and dropped 60 pounds.

Darden, who was not vaccinated before becoming ill, is now urging others to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the news site.

Darden told Al.com, “[My wife] stated she knows around four or five folks that said, ‘We’re going to get our shots.'”

“They’re basically suggesting that if it can take him down, and we’re nothing near his state or shape, it can take us down as well. So far, I’ve probably persuaded at least a dozen individuals to get their vaccinations, if not more “Added he.

Darden, who lives with his wife and two children in Loxley, Alabama, spent two months in Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Alabama. He’d been gone for nearly a week when he returned home. He spent 40 days in a medically induced coma on a ventilator in the hospital before waking up on September 22.

Darden, a Southern Baptist, said he had a vision of St. Michael offering him a flower during this time, according to the newspaper. He was requested by a buddy to tell his experience to a Sunday school class.

“‘You’ve been given a second opportunity, and it could be because you have to tell others this story,’ he explained. If it only benefits one person, you’ve accomplished your goal “Darden remarked.

Darden is still healing and has lost a lot of muscle mass over the years, according to Al.com.

COVID-19 infections in Alabama increased dramatically this summer as the new and extremely contagious Delta strain spread across the country.

However, the number of instances in the state has recently decreased. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are now fewer than half of what they were in September, according to the Associated Press. Nonetheless, Alabama health officials continue to advise residents to take COVID-19 precautions and get vaccinated.

“It’s fantastic that we’re starting to see these numbers go down,” Rachael Lee, an epidemiologist with UAB Medicine, told the Associated Press. “But now is the time more than ever to continue to wear masks and to get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

Alabama. This is a condensed version of the information.